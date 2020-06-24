Six new COVID-19 cases reported today

There are six new COVID-19 cases today, raising the total to 231 since tests started in March.

The Department of Public Health and Social Services confirmed five new positive cases of SARS-CoV-2 on Guam after testing 314 individuals.

Results include 174 samples from COVID-19 drive-through testing held at Barrigada on Tuesday and 126 samples from COVID-19 drive-through testing held at the Agana Heights Mayor’s Office and gymnasium today.

One case tested positive for COVID-19 through Diagnostic Laboratory Services (DLS) and was reported earlier today.

With the total today of six, the number of active cases increases to 52. Of those cases, 189 are classified as civilians and 42 are military service members​.