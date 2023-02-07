The Hawaii Master Food Preservers program trained and certified a Guam Community College culinary professor and five University of Guam faculty and staff last month, arming the master food preservers with knowledge of canning, pickling and other food preservation methods.

After 64 hours of hands-on training, they are certified to conduct workshops and consultations on canning, pickling, dehydrating, and freezing local meats and produce, according to a UOG press release.

“Different foods grow abundantly in Guam at certain times of year, and a lot of it goes to waste. But by canning, pickling, and dehydrating, we can extend the shelf life of produce, and even meat, to be available year-round,” said Bob Barber, UOG extension specialist and professor of sustainable agriculture.

Hawaii's laws and standards for public health were incorporated into the lectures, but the curriculum was modified to take Guam's public health regulations into account. According to Barber, food safety, materials, procedures, specific recipes to execute that day, and hands-on training in the kitchen were all covered in the course.

He also stated that he plans to launch further workshops sometime this year and also hopes to have a Guam food preservation program.

Home gardeners, farmers, and small business owners can preserve food in a variety of ways. According to the press release, some methods of food preservation include transforming calamansi into jams and jellies; pickling okra, long beans and wing beans; as well as high-pressure canning of poultry, game, and seafood.

“I'm seeing an enormous amount of progress as we start talking about sustainable agriculture,” he said. “Food is at the heart of everything. I feel very rewarded that people are starting to show an interest in sustainable agriculture. Now you see in all kinds of different groups talking about the word ‘sustainability.’ We need to protect our environment, our social systems, and our economy. If you take all three of those together, it'll make a better island.”

Participants

The following residents were certified as master food preserver trainers:

• Mark Acosta, extension agent and assistant instructor for sustainable agriculture and community wellness.

• Bob Barber, extension specialist and professor of sustainable agriculture.

• Chieriel Desamito, research associate.

• Rynette Perez, extension associate and assistant coordinator, community nutrition education program.

The following residents were certified as master food preservers:

• Paul Kerner, Guam Community College culinary professor.

• Phoebe Wall, extension associate for gardening and plant production.

The training was funded by the Western Region Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education Program of the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Smith-Lever capacity grant through UOG Cooperative Extension and Outreach.

For more information on food preservation, call Barber at 671-787-7391 or email bbarber@triton.uog.edu.