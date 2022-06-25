Six recreational beach waters unsafe

The following recreational waters were polluted above the accepted bacteriological standards, according to the Guam Environmental Protection Agency, following testing Thursday:

• Nimitz Beach, Hågat

• North of the Hågat marina, south of Chaligan Creek

• Asan Bay Beach

• Hagåtña Bayside Park

• West Hagåtña Bay

• Talo’fo’fo' Bay

Guam EPA stated that swimming, fishing or playing in unsafe waters may result in minor illnesses such as sore throats or diarrhea. Those activities also may result in more serious illnesses such as meningitis, encephalitis or severe gastroenteritis, according to Guam EPA.