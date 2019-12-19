Six ROTC cadets to be commissioned as Army officers

Six University of Guam ROTC cadets will earn their commission this Saturday as second lieutenants in the U.S. Army.

The cadets will become second lieutenants in the U.S. Army National Guard, the U.S. Army Reserve, or the active duty Army. As part of the ceremony, the cadets will also be assigned to their branches, or military specialties. Earning their commission as U.S. Army second lieutenants are:

• Christopher Andrada: Medical Services Officer, U.S. Army Reserve; Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science and Health Promotion; John F. Kennedy High School

• Corey Ayuyu: Infantry Officer, Guam National Guard; Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice; Father Duenas Memorial High School

• Collin Babauta: Infantry Officer, active duty; Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice, Minors in Public Administration and Military Science; Cabrillo High School (Calif.)

• Justine Mallari: Engineer Officer, Guam Army National Guard; Bachelor of Science in Mathematics, Minor in Military Science; Holy Rosary Academy (Philippines) and Northern Marianas College

• Henry Sandbergen: Armor Officer, active duty; Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance and Economics, Minor in Military Science; Tinian High School

• Michael Schommer: Infantry Officer, active duty; Bachelor of Arts in History, Minor in Military History; Saint Bedes College, New Zealand