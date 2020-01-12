Six UOG ROTC cadets earn commissions as Army officers

NEW OFFICERS: University of Guam ROTC cadets, from right, Christopher Andrada, Corey Ayuyu, Collin Babauta, Justine Mallari, Henry Sandbergen and Michael Schommer were commissioned as U.S. Army officers on Dec. 21, 2019. Read the Photo courtesy of the University of Guam

Six cadets from the University of Guam’s ROTC program earned their commissions as second lieutenants in the U.S. Army at a commissioning ceremony on Dec. 21, 2019, UOG announced in a press release.

The commissioning was the culmination of the four-year ROTC program the cadets undertook while completing their bachelor’s degrees at UOG.

They became second lieutenants in the U.S. Army National Guard, U.S. Army Reserves, and active-duty Army. As part of the ceremony, the cadets were also assigned to their branches, or military specialties.

Earning their commission as U.S. Army second lieutenants were:

• Christopher Andrada, medical services officer, U.S. Army Reserves; bachelor of science in exercise science and health promotion

• Corey Ayuyu, infantry officer, Guam National Guard; bachelor of science in criminal justice

• Collin Babauta, infantry officer, active duty; bachelor of science in criminal justice, minors in public administration and military science

• Justine Mallari, engineer officer, Guam Army National Guard; bachelor of science in mathematics, minor in military science

• Henry Sandbergen, armor officer, active duty; bachelor of business administration in finance and economics, minor in military science

• Michael Schommer, infantry officer, active duty; bachelor of arts in history, minor in military history

