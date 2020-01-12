Six UOG ROTC cadets earn commissions as Army officers

Six cadets from the University of Guam’s ROTC program earned their commissions as second lieutenants in the U.S. Army at a commissioning ceremony on Dec. 21, 2019, UOG announced in a press release.

The commissioning was the culmination of the four-year ROTC program the cadets undertook while completing their bachelor’s degrees at UOG.

They became second lieutenants in the U.S. Army National Guard, U.S. Army Reserves, and active-duty Army. As part of the ceremony, the cadets were also assigned to their branches, or military specialties.

Earning their commission as U.S. Army second lieutenants were:

• Christopher Andrada, medical services officer, U.S. Army Reserves; bachelor of science in exercise science and health promotion

• Corey Ayuyu, infantry officer, Guam National Guard; bachelor of science in criminal justice

• Collin Babauta, infantry officer, active duty; bachelor of science in criminal justice, minors in public administration and military science

• Justine Mallari, engineer officer, Guam Army National Guard; bachelor of science in mathematics, minor in military science

• Henry Sandbergen, armor officer, active duty; bachelor of business administration in finance and economics, minor in military science

• Michael Schommer, infantry officer, active duty; bachelor of arts in history, minor in military history