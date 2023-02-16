Sixty species found in the Pacific islands, classified as endangered or threatened, now have technical corrections made to the record, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced in a press release.

The updates have changed scientific names as well as the common names for certain species, which result in no change to endangered status or range.

The objective of the change is to maintain clarity by keeping information given to the public uniform, the agency said in the release. Several species that utilize scientific and common names were updated to match the data and their place of origin.

The following are examples of the update:

The ʻōpeʻapeʻa (Lasiurus cinereus semotus), or the Hawaiian hoary bat, was assumed to be related to the hoary bats found in the United States mainland (now an endangered subspecies). The most recent analysis updated their scientific name to Aeorestes semotus, since the ʻōpeʻapeʻa are a full species.

The nosaʼ Luta (Zosterops rotensis), or the Rota bridled white-eye, is a bird located in Rota, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands. Only its common name will be updated to Rota white-eye due to data displaying it as a separate species, versus a subspecies, of the bridled white-eye (Zosterops conspicillatus).

Several species found in the Pacific islands have names in the Hawaiian, CHamoru or Carolinian language, which at times are mentioned in service documents.

For Guam and the CNMI, other endemic species set for renaming include the Mariana crow, Guam Micronesian kingfisher, Micronesian megapode, Mariana common moorhen, Guam rail, Mariana gray swiftlet and Rota bridled white-eye.

The USFWS stated in the release that the rule will be available for public comment for 30 days.