One of the men charged in connection with an attack reported at the Dededo skate park earlier this month has been released from jail.

The attack left two men in the hospital with stab wounds.

Kayson Nick, 21, appeared before Superior Court of Guam Magistrate Judge Jonathan Quan on Wednesday where he was ordered released on a $5,000 personal recognizance bond.

Nick was charged with aggravated assault as a third-degree felony with a special allegation of possession and use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony and assault as a misdemeanor.

According to court documents, Nick used a bottle in the attack.

He is scheduled to appear back in court March 29.

Witnesses reported that the suspects were armed with baseball bats and broken beer bottles and appeared to be drunk.

Co-defendants Darwin Jay Imbuido Fortes, 22, Jame Repwak, 23, and Mali Ios, 19, remain held on $5,000 cash bail.

The judge noted Fortes and Repwak’s prior arrests.

Nick has a 2020 arrest involving public drunkenness, disorderly conduct, underage drinking and resisting arrest, according to prison records.

Co-defendant Chesrick Tom, who was charged with assault as a misdemeanor, was not held at DOC and Magistrate Judge Benjamin Sison granted prosecutors' request to dismiss the case against Tom.

Co-defendants Vince P. Phillip, 22, and John Preacher Jashua, 18, had not yet appeared before a judge as of late Wednesday afternoon.