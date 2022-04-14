Skate park riot suspects trial delayed

Seven men accused in a group riot at the Dededo skate park, that left two victims with stab wounds, will have to wait longer to have their day in court.

Defendants Chesrick Tom, Darwin Jay Imbuido Fortes, 22; Jame Repwak, 23; John Preacher Jashua, 18; Kayson Nick, 21; Mali Ios, 19; and Vince Phillip Phillip, 22, appeared before Superior Court of Guam Judge Vernon Perez on Tuesday.

It was said in court that jury selection was set to begin April 20.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

However, defense attorneys continue to wait for evidence to be handed over by the government.

The judge said the trial may be delayed for another two months to allow the parties more time to prepare.

The co-defendants are scheduled back in court May 3.

The case against Chesrick Tom was dismissed at the request of prosecutors, Post files state.

However, he was named during the hearing on Tuesday.

An eighth suspect, identified by police as Jesrick Honest D. Tom, 19, was charged separately in the attack.

Each face a slew of charges to include aggravated assault in connection with the March 2 attack that involved three victims and left two of the victims with stab wounds. Witnesses allegedly told police that the suspects were armed with baseball bats and broken beer bottles and appeared to be drunk.