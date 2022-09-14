Skater on theft: 'It's kind of sad'

A skater who invested time and money into making and installing an obstacle for all to use at the Tamuning skate park discovered it was missing last week.

"Personally, it's my rail I made with my stepdad maybe two to three years ago," 25-year-old skater Reuben Dela Cruz said of a bolted-down rail he realized was missing Thursday.

The Tamuning skate park, according to Dela Cruz, was originally a tennis court that has been converted into a do-it-yourself skate park, built over the years by skaters who have taken the project upon themselves.

"We pretty much do it ourselves and we do all the labor ourselves," said Dela Cruz, who added the skate community gathers donations to buy the materials needed for new additions to the park.

The togetherness of members of the skate community, who build the park themselves, makes it harder to believe someone took the bolted-down rail that has yet to be returned as of Monday afternoon.

"It's kind of crazy because there are a lot of rails you can find around the park, but this one was bolted down and intended to stay. ... Whoever took it really wanted to take it away. They needed to find the time to find the right wrench or socket for the bolts that were on the ground," said Dela Cruz.

'It's kind of sad'

Dela Cruz said he feels much more disappointed in the theft at Tamuning, in part because in comparison to other parks, Tamuning is a more welcoming environment.

"It's kind of sad," said Dela Cruz, who, during the past decade he has been skating, has also skated in Dededo, which earlier this year was the scene of a riot that left a man blind in one eye.

"It's (Dededo skate park is) super sketchy. A lot of people, even from Dededo, come to Tamuning to skate because everyone is really inviting," said Dela Cruz.

Retrieval

In terms of getting the rail back, Dela Cruz said he does not want to get the police involved.

"We just ask if you did take it, we just want it back, you don't have to mount it, we can do that ourselves. We just want the rail back that everyone was meant to skate on," he said.