The blood-stained T-shirt that Joyner Sked was wearing the day former Humåtak Mayor Daniel Quinata Sanchez was killed was discussed at Sked’s trial Tuesday.

Day four of her trial got underway before Superior Court of Guam Judge Vernon Perez on Tuesday.

Criminologist Zenobia Lynn, with the Guam Police Department’s Forensic Science Division, said she examined the clothing confiscated from the defendant.

“They appeared to be worn and soiled,” said Lynn. “The shirt that I received had human blood. The pants and the bra had no blood detected.”

Sked’s shirt was marked with red tape to identify the spots where investigators noted blood.

She testified that she also tested the swab samples from the murder weapons.

“The hammer swabs that I received had human blood,” she said. “The scissors were positive for human blood.”

Prosecutors did not ask Lynn to confirm if the blood belonged to Sanchez.

Trial is scheduled to continue today with the government continuing to call its witnesses.

Sked, 32, and her boyfriend Rudy Quinata, 59, at the time of the April 2021 murder, are being tried separately.

Sanchez, a former police officer who served as Umatac mayor from 2005 to 2009, was beaten and stabbed with a hammer and scissors in his home, according to the prosecution in court documents.