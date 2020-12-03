Skeletal remains, which police said appeared to be aged, were discovered by a jungle area near the Navy Substation in Maina.

The Guam Police Department said the remains were brought to the Chief Medical Examiner’s office to be examined.

Preliminary reports suggest that on Dec. 2 a ground maintenance worker discovered the skeletal remains.

Detectives from GPD'S Criminal Investigation Division were activated to investigate the case, which remains open pending the findings from the CME’s office.

It's unclear when the remains will be examined as Guam still has no chief medical examiner. The government does have contracts with medical examiners from Saipan and Hawaii to assist with local cases.

The Commission of Post-Mortem Examiners continues to search for a new medical examiner for Guam since Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Aurelio Espinola retired from the position in January 2019.