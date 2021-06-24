On a recent Saturday morning, Elijah Untalan, his mom, aunt and girlfriend were braving the hot sun to pick up trash along Marine Corps Drive.

The small crew went from Adelup to East Hagåtña, crossing the street at Island Tinting before making their way back toward the Mobil gas station across from Adelup.

“It took so long and it was very hot! It was also a good workout which helps me prep for comp,” Elijah Untalan said.

The trash-a-thon was to raise funds for the incoming Father Duenas Memorial School senior and SKIP Entertainment Co. dancer.

“I chose to do a trash-a-thon because there's trash everywhere! It's very sad. I wanted to do something positive for my community and be part of the solution and get some donations if I could to help me with this trip,” he said.

The family thanked Hagåtña Mayor John Cruz for his help in disposing of the nine bags of trash they gathered.

Elijah Untalan looks forward to an upcoming competition in Florida.

Emily Untalan, Elijah's mom said she got a call from the coordinators saying, “We need him."

“It's important to me to go to comp because SKIP is family and being far away from home all we have is each other and when we are dancing and competing on stage we need one another to do our part,” Elijah Untalan said.

For more information on how to help, call 671-989-5645.