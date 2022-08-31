Guam tourism officials are excited that come Sept. 3, South Korea will be lifting its pre-travel COVID-19 test requirement for inbound travelers.

Guam Visitors Bureau President and CEO Carl Gutierrez issued a statement making the announcement.

“With the current Department of Public Health and Social Services free COVID testing program in partnership with Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio and GVB, we have done our best to accommodate South Korea’s testing protocols and lessen the burden of travelers going overseas," he said. "Currently, South Korea requires inbound travelers to show a negative result within 48 hours of their PCR tests or within 24 hours of their rapid antigen tests to enter the country."

GVB noted in its release that anyone wanting to travel to South Korea will still need to take a PCR test at their own cost within the first 24 hours of their arrival to the country as a precautionary measure enforced by the Korean government.

The bureau said it is reassured that the easing of testing protocols in South Korea and other countries will encourage further recovery of Guam’s visitor markets. A vast majority of tourists on island now are from the Korean market.