SKorea's lifting of quarantine raises hope for Guam tourism

The South Korean government's announcement it would lift the seven-day quarantine for fully vaccinated overseas travelers has brought optimism on Guam that South Korean travelers will return to the island in substantial numbers.

The change takes effect March 21, the South Korean government stated in the announcement.

The quarantine exemption will require proof of a negative COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction test.

The government of Guam is picking up the tab for PCR tests for tourists.

“I want to thank Gov. (Lou) Leon Guerrero, Lt. Gov. (Josh) Tenorio, and the Department of Public Health and Social Services for their support as we keep moving tourism forward. Without their commitment, we wouldn’t be able to guarantee the free PCR testing through Sept. 30,” said Guam Visitors Bureau President and CEO Carl Gutierrez. “This news comes at an opportune time as the Korean government announced today that they are planning to reduce or lift quarantine restrictions for reentry into Korea beginning March 21.”

GVB said it is anticipating that this support from the local government will spur Guam’s other source markets to follow suit with the easing of quarantine restrictions.

The Bureau provided free PCR testing in November and December 2021. GVB relaunched the program Feb. 28, 2022.

PCR testing for 50,000 tourists, for example, through the end of fiscal 2022, could cost at least $1.5 million at $30 a test.