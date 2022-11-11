Sky tribute today

Be sure to keep an eye out in the sky for a Veterans Day flyover today.

In honor of Veterans Day, there will be a flyover, starting at 11 a.m.

U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancers, assigned to the 37th Expeditionary Bomb Wing from Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota, will fly from south to north, passing Gov. Joseph Flores Memorial Park, also known as Ypao Beach, and toward Andersen Air Force Base, the Air Force stated in a press release.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Additionally, the aircraft will continue toward the CNMI and Palau where they will pass over the Koror airport, ending the tribute at 2 p.m.

According to the press release from the local military command, community members will be able to see the flyover at the following locations: