Sky Zone is moving out of the Agana Shopping Center, its home since it opened the first and only indoor trampoline park on Guam in 2017.

For days now, Sky Zone has been selling some of its equipment, appliances and fixtures, including bleacher seats, tables, puzzle mats, toys, television, stainless freezer and refrigerator, and kitchen sinks.

Some items are being given away free of charge, including orange and blue soft foam blocks.

Representatives from the company on Wednesday and Thursday said an announcement will be made about Sky Zone's new location, while the Agana Shopping Center has yet to answer questions about Sky Zone leaving the center.

Sky Zone is the only one of its kind on Guam, providing numerous connected trampolines for children and adults to bounce energetically.

It's a favorite Hagåtña destination among friends, family and employees looking to sweat it out, either through the freestyle jump, the sky slam or other featured attractions.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced Sky Zone to close for about a year; it reopened in June 2021.