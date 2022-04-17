A lawsuit filed by the family of the late Guam police officer Elbert Piolo against the government of Guam will go to trial in the Superior Court of Guam.

Piolo died in 2015 following a shooting reported outside the Yigo residence of fellow officer Mark Torre Jr.

Torre Jr. was acquitted of all charges related to Piolo’s death.

The civil lawsuit names GovGuam, former police chief Fred Bordallo, police officers Joseph Carbullido and Jason Aguon, and others.

On Thursday, Judge Arthur Barcinas denied the government’s request to dismiss the case.

The complaint for damages alleges negligent hiring, retention, supervision and training; negligent entrustment; breach of fiduciary duty and/or confidential relationship; direct liability negligence; and deprivation of federal civil rights.

“The Piolo family is grateful and appreciative of the court’s decision to allow them the opportunity to proceed to a trial on some of their claims arising from the tragic and unnecessary loss of Mika's husband and her children's father while he was employed in the service of the government of Guam protecting the safety of the public,” the family’s attorney, Daniel Berman, told The Post.

The family initially sought damages for Piolo’s death in 2018 but the claim was denied, court documents state.

An amended complaint for damages was filed in court in Oct. 2020.

A hearing will be held at a later date.