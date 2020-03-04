Slain teen’s family testifies

Her family called her "Micca."

"She was born on Feb. 8, 2003," said Salomae Nauta, Timicca Nauta's grandmother, as she testified in the Superior Court of Guam on Tuesday – day one of trial for the man accused of raping and killing her teenage granddaughter.

Defendant Brandon Michael Acosta is being tried on murder charges in her death.

Salomae Nauta, the prosecution's first witness, recalled the day she found her 15-year-old granddaughter dead inside her Chalan Koda home in Dededo on June 16, 2018.

"I got up and prepared the food for the animals. I went to Timicca's area to ask her to help me with the chores. I went to the shack and while I was walking, I was shouting her name. She didn't answer," said Nauta. "I opened her door and still shouting her name. I noticed it was dark and it was usually not like that. I went closer because she wasn't answering me when I was calling her. I noticed she was lying on her stomach and it was odd. She doesn't sleep like that. Part of her body was covered with the blanket."

Salomae Nauta gave emotional testimony and wiped tears from her eyes inside the courtroom.

"I shook her and she felt wet and cold. I removed the blanket and I noticed blood, dried blood, wet blood around her hair. I noticed the blanket had a different color from, I guess, the blood stain. So I ended up shouting (my son) Rick's name. Then, I noticed a cut on the back of her shoulder. I walked out of the room shouting. I put down the food I was carrying for the animals and shouted through the window – 'Rick, get up because something happened to Timicca.' He came out and I was walking back to Timicca's shack. I stood outside the door. While he was in there, I was looking at the wall and saw there is blood splattered on the wall and a cut on her shoulder blade. And that is what I remember."

Uncle: 'I fell apart after that day'

Rick Nauta, Timicca Nauta's uncle and Salomae Nauta's son, was the government's second witness called to the stand Tuesday afternoon.

"My mom was screaming and calling me, so I jumped up and ran outside as fast as I could," he said. "I ran into the shack. I tried to wake her up. She didn't move. I saw she had a big cut on her ear. It freaked me out."

He said he screamed and told someone to call police.

"I was just really out of it. I was dealing with what I just saw," he said. "I saw my niece lying there. She wasn't moving."

Both witnesses were shown images taken at the family property and drawings that depict the crime scene.

"I fell apart after that day," he said, and he still gets flashbacks to the days Timicca was alive up until her final moments.

Timicca would have celebrated her 17th birthday last month.

Prosecution

Acosta kept a straight face as Assistant Attorney General Leonardo Rapadas gave his opening statement before Judge Vernon Perez.

Rapadas placed a photo of Timicca in front of the jury.

"We are here because this man raped and killed Timicca Nauta. He raped her by having intercourse and sodomizing her," said Rapadas. "He killed her by taking a blade and striking her hard ... he cut her deep in her lower neck area and he cut her deep in her mid-back area through her muscle and tissue. He also slashed her left index finger."

Rapadas said the high school student spent the evening of June 15, 2018, with her family before going to bed around 11 p.m. It wasn't until about 6 a.m. the following day that her family came across the horrific scene.

"They found Timicca's lifeless body draped over the right side of the bed in a kneeling position. There was blood on the walls, on the floor, on the bed, on the comforter, on her clothes and while it was being investigated, police were investigating a burglary across the street," said Rapadas.

He said Acosta admitted to the burglary and the murder.

"While first denying it, he later opened up," Rapadas said. "He said he went to Timicca's shack and surprised her. He said he made a mistake and after he said this to officers, he felt his spirit was set free."

The prosecution contends Acosta had knowledge of the facts surrounding the case that only someone who was there would know and that the evidence includes his DNA.

"The evidence will show he had intercourse with Timicca and killed her ... he is responsible for her rape and death," he said. "Use your common sense to find him guilty."

Defense

Acosta cracked a smile as his attorney, William Pole, took the podium to present his opening statement.

"There is no question that a young woman was killed," said Pole. "The government wants to point the finger at my client, but the evidence is not going to show, why did nobody hear ... there was no screaming, no sounds, no defensive activity. There will be no proof of penetration in this case. The evidence will show at least ... the officers in this case took months to go through the evidence."

Pole said the government's evidence does not add up.

"This was a high-profile case with evidence that came from social media ... every time they will present evidence that Brandon confessed. The evidence will show that there was an officer who got statements that were publicly known," he said. "Does it show that Brandon Acosta killed this young girl? There will be no evidence that show penetration."

Murder, rape, other charges

According to the superseding indictment, Acosta is charged four times with aggravated murder, three times with murder, two counts each of first-, second- and third-degree criminal sexual conduct, home invasion, aggravated assault and burglary. The charges include a special allegation of possession or use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony and a notice of commission of a felony while on felony release.

According to court documents, Acosta was attempting to rob the Dededo home when he found a "startled" Nauta. He has said that killing Nauta was a "mistake" and he blamed his actions on his use of methamphetamine.

Trial continues with more witness testimony and is expected to take three weeks to complete.