A murder defendant has been sent back to prison.

John Mike Muliaga's house arrest was revoked Thursday afternoon after third-party custodians supervising him indicated they could not continue to watch over him.

In a hearing last month, Muliaga's attorney, Assistant Alternate Public Defender Peter Santos, opposed any potential revocation because of Muliaga's lack of violations and criminal history altogether.

Santos then asked that Muliaga be relieved of being supervised by custodians and electronic monitoring, while remaining on house arrest.

Magistrate Judge Jonathan Quan, however, denied the request and Muliaga is now being held on a $25,000 cash bail.

Muliaga is one of two men accused of killing Marine Corps veteran Jaron Weilbacher in October 2021 at King's Restaurant in Tamuning.

Muliaga allegedly attacked Weilbacher, which caused him to lose consciousness, before Muliaga's co-defendant and cousin, Fiatuagaluia Ahkee, allegedly hit Weilbacher on the head while he was on the ground and unconscious.

Both were indicted on murder charges.

Ahkee remains released from custody.