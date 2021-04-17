A family is devastated by the loss of their loved one, whose life was cut short in a fatal shooting in Dededo on Thursday.

Joshua Meno, 25, was found dead along Swamp Road in Dededo on Thursday afternoon. The suspect is accused of using a gun in the attack.

The victim's sister, Brianna Meno, could barely speak. In tears, she said, “He never asked for help; he was always on his own.”

She spoke on the phone but her pain was heard loud and clear.

The love she has for her brother was evident as she was overcome by grief.

A glimpse into Joshua Meno’s life on social media revealed that he enjoyed playing darts. He had posted several videos of himself perfecting his game.

On Friday, police identified the suspect as 36-year-old Mathew San Agustin Manibusan.

While details of the case have not emerged, police said they located a gun that was possibly used in the crime.

Losing him is difficult for Brianna Meno, who also lost her other brother, Justin Meno in 2017.

According to authorities, Justin Meno died of a tumor while he was hospitalized for injuries sustained when he was severely beaten in prison.

Justin Meno was incarcerated in the DOC's maximum security unit when he was found beaten and hog-tied.

After two months in a coma, he regained consciousness but could not speak or write. Shortly after, he died. Then-Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Aurelio Espinola said a tumor caused Justin Meno’s death.

The attempted murder and aggravated assault charges against three inmates who were charged with Justin Meno’s beating and attempted murder were dismissed, Post files state.

The government said the dismissal was a result of pending DNA test results from the FBI.

The Post asked the AG’s office for an update in Justin Meno’s case. A response was not available at the time of this publication.