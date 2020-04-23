In celebration of Asian American and Pacific Island Heritage Month in May, Sling Guåm, Guåm Gear, and the Learn CHamoru Project Inc. are hosting the first-ever virtual sling challenge.

Inspired by practitioners of the ancient art, Roman Dela Cruz and Ben "Guelu" Rosario — who have both competed in international slingstone competitions — the tournament looks to promote the cultural movement while continuing its mission of helping Guam's youth practice, protect and promote the CHamoru language, history and culture.

The event would normally take place in the morning at Tagachang Beach, however, due to the governor's social distancing directive, residents can now participate from their homes.

Troy Crisostomo Aguon, executive director and publisher of Learn CHamoru, said the virtual event will also serve as a way to assist other nonprofit organizations in their fundraising efforts.

"I will also be donating a portion of the proceeds to acquire raw materials to make PPE Gear for the warriors in the front lines," Aguon said.

Participants will be able to purchase bibs for $10 at Pay-Less Supermarkets until registration closes on May 15.

For $25, registrants will be given a slinger bag with a tournament bib, a starter sling made from parachord rope, a Guåm Gear slinger T-shirt, slinger sticker, and other bonus items.

Prior to the event, Aguon said he will demonstrate how the tournament will be conducted, and offer a tutorial on how residents can make their very own sling at home using rope.

Participants are given six tries to sling at target from 30 feet — such as a water bottle — for three rounds. Participants will asked to record video of their attempts, with the best of the three to be judged.

He stressed that safety is paramount. Participants are asked to use items such as a tennis balls to sling, rather than rocks.

Inafa'maolek Tribe referral program

The nonprofit is also promoting Inafa'maolek Tribe, a referral program for individuals and other nonprofit groups looking to earn a little extra income for every person they refer through their program.

Individuals will be given 30% for merchandise sold.

The program also looks to support those who have lost their jobs or had their hours reduced and give them the opportunity to earn extra income.

More virtual challenges planned for 2020

The tournament is just one of the virtual events Aguon has planned to assist nonprofit groups who are struggling in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We have many virtual challenges and events — over 26 so far scheduled — to assist any and all nonprofit organizations, charities, school clubs, churches, and sports teams to help them continue their much-needed fundraising efforts," he said.