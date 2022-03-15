Slingshot suspect identified; investigators seek public’s help

The name of the man who was shot and killed by a police officer at the Shell gas station in Dededo last week is not yet being released by investigators.

They were able to identify him and contact his family members. But, Carlina Charfauros, Office of the Attorney General spokesperson, said the Independent Investigative Team will release his name in an upcoming update.

It was around 8 p.m. March 9 that a man was reportedly shooting at employees and customers at the gas station with a slingshot. No injuries were reported.

Sources close to the investigation told The Guam Daily Post that the suspect tried to get away in a vehicle, nearly hitting the officer. The officer opened fire and shot the suspect.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the Guam Regional Medical City. An autopsy will be performed.

The cop has been placed on administrative leave during the criminal and GPD internal affairs investigation.

Investigators have interviewed 10 witnesses, reviewed video surveillance, and collected evidence from the crime scene.

The AG's office is anyone who witnessed the incident or captured video footage to call 671-475-2585 or email iit@oagguam.org.