Guam has done its part to keep COVID-19 under control but it still could take some time for tourists to return in numbers that would sustain the reopening of many businesses, public officials said Wednesday as they reassessed the island's pandemic recovery.

Tourism officials also announced the delay of the $500 shopping incentive for tourists, which had been expected as early as September.

The reasons for the slow return of tourism are beyond Guam's control, said members of the Guam Recovery Task Force. These include fresh spikes in the number of COVID-19 cases in the main tourist markets of South Korea and Japan, and the 15-day quarantine for returning Taiwanese tourists, they said.

Nevertheless, the task force said Guam should continue to increase its full vaccination rate beyond 80% among adults, mandate masks and offer more COVID-19 testing to prevent spikes in the number of cases and a return to lockdown.

"We cannot afford for the local population to kind of have a big setback because then we're just back to square one, which is not anywhere anybody wants to be, with so much effort by everybody to get us to where we are. It's going to be a slow climb for us," said Guam Recovery Task Force Chairman Sam Shinohara of United Airlines.

'We can't really blame them'

The Guam Visitors Bureau identified more than 1,200 businesses directly related to tourism prior to the pandemic.

Of 110 businesses so far contacted for a GVB survey on their willingness to reopen, only 63 responded.

GVB Vice President Gerry Perez said, of the 63 respondents, 47, or 74.6%, indicated they are open or are working to reopen, while 16 remain closed.

"A lot of it is wait-and-see attitude in terms of the number of visitors coming in," Perez said. "We can't really blame them because they need a high level of arrivals to be financially viable as an operation."

The good news, he said, is that these businesses are "still around" and are just waiting for big numbers of tourist arrivals to reopen.

Guam's No. 1 tourist spot, Two Lovers Point, is open, GVB said, but not other popular attractions. Dive spots, tours and other businesses remain either on limited operations or are still closed.

Empty airline seats

More than 1,000 tourists from Taiwan visited Guam via Eva Air charter flights in July, mostly to get their COVID-19 vaccinations while vacationing, but that's a fraction of what Guam was used to welcoming every month.

Military exercises helped boost the arrivals, tourism officials said.

Of 1,017 seats available for the Aug. 12-26 charter flights from Taiwan, only 80 seats have been sold so far, Perez said.

Korean Air resumed its regular flights Aug. 6. The first flight carried 82 passengers, who appeared to be a combination of tourists and returning residents.

Visitor safety and convenience

Perez said the $500 shopping incentive for 2,500 or 5,000 tourists will be offered at a much later time.

"The management decided to delay this gift card perhaps for a later campaign, several months down the road, but in the meantime, devote some of this funding to something that's more urgently needed like the trolley services to support the reopening of local businesses and especially also for visitor safety and convenience," Perez said.

Perez said this includes the possibility of extending the free trolley rides beyond Aug. 30, or expanding the covered routes to include Hagåtña, so that tourists also can visit the Guam Museum, the Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral-Basilica, Latte Stone Park, the Agana Shopping Center and similar destinations.

The GVB vice president said the bureau noticed that tourists from Taiwan walking up and down the hill between Kmart and Tumon hotels were being followed by "people we don't really know," so, for their safety and convenience, as well as those of others, trolley services were provided.

GVB paid Lam Lam Tours & Transportation $18,000 to provide free trolley rides to the public from July 30 to Aug. 30.

The bureau is working with major shopping malls to possibly share the cost of the trolley service so the free rides can be extended for a longer period.

Free PCR testing

GVB is moving forward with its offer of paying for the COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, test for tourists before they return to their home country.

Perez said GVB will be inviting private providers to participate.

Under the plan, GVB will issue a certain number of test kits to each participating provider so they can provide PCR testing to tourists with required documentation.

The return PCR testing is estimated to cost $150 to $200 per person.

Electronic health declaration form

Chima Mbakwem, the medical operations chief at the Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services, told the task force that the Guam electronic health declaration form is now "live," or available online for travelers to use.

Arriving travelers can provide the electronic HDF information for themselves and their family members who reside with them and are traveling together on the same flight.

This will help ease the processing of arriving passengers at the airport.

The HDF is available online at dphss.guam.gov.