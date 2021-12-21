Last year, the Marine Corps' Toys for Tots Program amassed toys for 7.3 million children in more than 800 communities nationwide.

This year, on Guam, 6,071 bikes, board games, dolls, action figures and other gifts were collected as part of the program.

Marines from the Marine Base Camp Blaz have just wrapped up the 12th annual Toys for Tots campaign on Guam with the help of their community partners. The 10-week campaign ran from Oct. 4 to Dec. 10 with the traditional boxes placed at various stores throughout the island.

Col. Christopher L. Bopp, the Camp Blaz commanding officer, said it was touching to see the community's support. “The island of Guam unites as a community to participate in the Toys for Tots campaign and to help children and families that are less fortunate. The success of this year’s campaign is a testament to the strength of the community we are all a part of.”

The campaign received donations from more than 80 local businesses and organizations, including the Guam Chamber of Commerce, Matson and government entities.

“This year has been particularly challenging for a vast majority of our residents,” said Catherine Castro, president of the Guam Chamber of Commerce. “In spite of the difficulties, the generous outpouring of support for the Toys for Tots program has surpassed our expectations.”

Marine Corps volunteers came together to help sort through the donations.

“Getting to witness the warmth, kindness and generosity of everyone on Guam has been truly heartwarming,” said Gunnery Sgt. Rubin Tan, the Toys for Tots assistant coordinator for Guam. “I’ve met many small business owners and kind citizens who truly just want to do what they can to make sure every child on Guam gets a Christmas present this year. Small acts of kindness can go a long way during the holiday season, and I’m honored to be a part of this program.”

The toys will reach children in need this Christmas season with the assistance of local nonprofit organizations.

“We serve the least and the last. We make sure families receive toys for their children and food for their tables,” said Captain Kari Rudd, the Salvation Army Guam Corps commanding officer and Micronesian coordinator. “Just as the Marines never leave a comrade behind, they leave no child behind this year. Thank you for spreading Christmas cheer to those most in need on our island. Semper Fi.”

Lisa Bordallo, with Catholic Social Service Guam, said, “This is a wonderful program and collaboration for everyone to help our many families with children who are struggling.”