Small business owner: More time, help needed before reopening

The island has only one chance to reopen for tourists.

Local business owner Ken Haga said more needs to be done to ensure the reopening is done right – including reassessing the timing of the opening and ensuring small businesses that support tourist activities get the help they need.

"If you hurry to open the business with an unrealistic idea, it will give visitors a chewy image and change the image of tourism in Guam – make it worse," said Haga, owner of the tour agency U.S. Explore & Study Inc.

He said Guam's main source markets, Japan and South Korea, "are not ready anyway."

Local officials are looking at May 1 to begin welcoming tourists. Preparations are in full force – from island beautification projects slated for next month, to vaccine clinics for industry workers, and even incentives in the form of discounts on various airport fees to airlines flying from Asian markets to Guam.

Haga said restrictions on island are just beginning to ease, and businesses need this time to prepare for tourists and promote a more realistic opening day.

"Maybe October because October is a reasonable month to open and we have time to prepare for all," Haga said.

The additional time would allow local small businesses to prepare and dust off equipment that's been sitting for a year.

And to do that requires money, he said, while also acknowledging many small business owners don't have much, given mounting debts and no revenue for the past year.

Larger businesses have deeper pockets than small businesses. Many larger businesses have taken time and spent money on renovations or upgrades to their facilities in anticipation of the end of the pandemic.

'Small business first'

Noting the disadvantage, Haga questioned the governor's plan to dedicate $18 million to make safety upgrades to Matapang Beach Park while small businesses need help.

"Why do we need the cleanup of the beach? They must be concerned for the small business first. If the small local business can't run, we don't have any gasoline anymore; we cannot survive," Haga said.

He added that many tourists come to Guam and utilize either tour groups or rental cars to go around the island to enjoy the food and various activities. He said it would be "ridiculous" to think tourists would just come to Guam and stay at the hotels and walk to the beach.

Guam Visitors Bureau President and CEO Carl Gutierrez pushed for the upgrades at Matapang, which will include a facility for the Guam Fire Department's rescue team, which he said would benefit not only tourists, but locals as well.

Haga said the money would be better spent on ensuring everyone is ready when tourists begin to return to Guam.

"We are not ready, we need to prepare to welcome the people. Not just my company, not (just) big hotels, but small hotels even, have to be fair," Haga said.

"The money needs to go to small business first. Without them we can't survive. Tourism is nothing, ... people come to enjoy Guam. That's why optional tourism is very important, like rent-a-car, but without that there's nothing fun on Guam. This is reality and common sense," he said.

"If I were to talk to GVB I think I would say the time is not now, not ready on either side, so let's keep quiet and see what we can do for the preparation for the opening day. Maybe not tomorrow but for sure this year, maybe October."

Haga wrote a letter to Sen. Amanda Shelton raising concerns over GVB being tasked to lead the reopening of tourism.

"The GVB hasn't contacted any of its affiliated members in the past year, so I'm categorically opposed if they allocate funding. They should not take industry initiative," said Haga in a letter to Shelton.

Shelton said she appreciates input from all stakeholders.

"We all share the common goal of keeping our local community and our visitors safe – and this will be key to our efforts for tourism recovery and reopening," she said. "I hope to work closely with (Department of Public Health and Social Services), GVB and the entire tourism sector, large and small businesses alike, to ensure that Guam is prepared and our people and future visitors will be kept safe come reopening in May."