Legislation to make expiring tax breaks for the island’s small businesses permanent is a step closer to being voted on by senators.

“This measure will continue to assist these businesses and the families they employ,” said Sen. Joe San Agustin, the author of Bill 74-36. “Last month, in the governor’s State of the Island address, she called upon us to remove the sunset provision, making the threshold permanent. This bill fulfills this request, and I look forward to this through to continue the assistance our small businesses are in dire need of.”

The current expansion of the Dave Santos Amendment exempts three percentage points of Guam’s business privilege tax on the first $250,000 earned annually for many companies, provided that gross annual income is between $50,000 and $500,000 during the most recent tax year.

The bill received its public hearing Wednesday. A fiscal note prepared by the Bureau of Budget and Management Research said it could not “determine an approximate financial impact at this time” due to a lack of information from DRT over eligible businesses. The bureau did state, however, that additional exemptions from BPT remittances will exacerbate the shortfall” in BPT collections, which was recorded at $19.3 million at the time the note was submitted.

That missing data was provided by Laura Nelson Cepeda, the president of the Guam Women’s Chamber of Commerce, who submitted testimony in favor of the measure.

“According to information from the Guam Department of Revenue and Taxation, nearly 85% of all Guam’s businesses fall under the $250,000 or less threshold for BPT. Another 5% fall between $250,000 and $500,000 (in gross annual income). That is roughly 90% of all businesses on Guam,” she wrote, according to testimony read into the record. “While the GWCC fully supports this BPT tax reduction to businesses that gross between $250,000 and $500,00, we urge this committee to ensure that the reduction in taxes paid to the government that would result if this bill is passed into law, would not adversely affect government services.”