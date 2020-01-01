4 small businesses join GVB program

Four local businesses are the newest members of the Guam Visitors Bureau's Håfa Adai Pledge program.

Monday was GVB's last ceremony for the program in 2019 and the first of GVB’s monthly group ceremonies to be held at the bureau throughout 2020, GVB stated in a press release.

The program allows businesses, nonprofits, schools and other organizations to sign on to GVB's efforts to make tourists feel welcome.

“It is a gratifying experience for GVB to see all these businesses step up and take part in owning Guam’s brand reputation. Congratulations and welcome to our Håfa Adai Pledge familia,” GVB President and CEO Pilar Laguaña said in her opening remarks.

The four companies are:

Reliance Testing

Francisco Lujan, owner of Reliance Testing, said, “We strive to demonstrate the values and integrity of our ancestors, which has been engraved in us, by making everyone feel welcomed and loved on our island.”

Learning CHamoru Online

Gerhard Schwabb, the founder of Learning CHamoru Online, took the pledge on behalf of his team. He shared, “I am part of a global online community of people from around the globe who are striving to learn CHamoru. We have people from the Middle East, United States, and more who use our online resources to practice the language. We pledge to continue making learning and sharing the CHamoru language part of our everyday life.”

JTM Benchrest

JTM Benchrest co-owner Tonya Babauta represented her company and was joined by members of the family business. JTM Benchrest, a one-stop-shop for all firearm and hunting supplies, pledged to greet everyone with a warm and proud “håfa adai” as well as use the language in all customer communications. Babauta went on to share that her team will surely demonstrate the island’s hospitality by providing delicious local treats, such as guyuria, to their customers, according to GVB.

FAScare Guam

Nick Garrido, FAScare Guam LLC founder, Guam’s first private nontransport on-site medical standby provider, noted, “We extend our CHamoru hospitality and respect to all our customers and pledge to continue doing so through our work with nonprofits, schools, and events.”

FAScare Guam also donated 10 CPR pocket masks to GVB's Visitor Safety Officer Program.

The Håfa Adai Pledge marked 10 years in 2019 and is the cornerstone of GVB's local community branding program. More than 940 private businesses, government agencies, nonprofits, organizations, and local schoolchildren have taken the pledge, representing more than 43,000 individuals locally and abroad.