Local businesses are doing what they can to keep operations afloat since the island was forced into practicing social distancing as a result of the COVID-19 virus.

Many managers now find themselves being more involved in the day-to-day operations.

“We are doing all different jobs,” said Mika Caldwell, vice president of Archway Inc., which includes Infusion Coffee & Tea. “So a lot of us who would normally be working in the office are in the kitchen and café. Whatever we can do to keep the operations going.”

The coffee shop had to close its Upper Tumon and T Galleria by DFS locations. All remaining locations are operating on limited hours with a limited menu, and through the drive-thru.

“We definitely slowed down, but I think people still need their coffee and food. We still get a lot of regulars coming by all day long,” she said. “We are taking all precautions for sanitizing, constantly wiping down the keypads for credit card machines. We offer a discount if you use a credit card instead of cash. We are just cleaning all the time.”

The Infusion locations at Pay-Less Supermarket also have markers placed on the floor so customers know to keep a safe distance while in line. A plexiglass was also installed at those locations to protect the employees and customers as orders are taken.

However, Caldwell admits the virus has made many on her staff feel rather uncomfortable.

“I think the staff hate the uncertainty not knowing if they have a job or if they are going to get any hours,” she said. “We have a lot of staff that don’t want to come in to work out of fear.”

It’s a similar situation over at Three Squares in Tamuning.

Mark Borja, B&G Pacific LLC owner and managing director, said they are among the many restaurants doing takeout orders.

“We are blessed that we are still able to keep some folks employed, but at the same time we are very cautious, wearing masks and gloves. Also, washing hands and keeping a clean space is even more important than before,” said Borja. “There are some employees that even though they are fearful they still come out to work. They are just very cautious.”

The restaurant is serving platters to go from 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m. or until they are all sold out.

“All managers are hands on at the moment,” he said. “At the same time, we are grateful we are able to help. We are all in this together. We are trying to do our best to provide the service the best way we can.”

At the end of the day, Borja said, he takes the necessary precautions when he gets home in order to protect his family while still being able to feed the community.

'Help is on the way'

The uncertainty has island leaders looking for any and all assistance Guam can receive from the federal government.

“Help is on the way,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “My top two priorities are the health of the people and the health of the economy. But let me be clear: I will not sacrifice the health and safety of the community. However, I understand that employees and employers are uncertain about the future. Truthfully, we don’t know when this will end but, we are preparing for it.”

Guam Economic Development Authority Deputy Director Ricky Hernandez said businesses can review a list of economic recovery initiatives at www.investguam.com/coronavirus.

“There are presentations and resources for our business community to take a look at and you will find a breakdown of each of these initiatives that are available,” said Hernandez.

He said GEDA will continue to bring the business community more information as they receive it from federal partners.