A man who loaned out the gun used in the shooting death of Peter John Tadeo Rios Jr. in Mongmong in 2020 will not have to spend any additional time in prison.

Bruce Aflleje Diaz, 54, faced illegal drugs and weapons possession charges at the time police discovered his connection to the murder.

Juan Faisao Mendiola, 58, was sentenced earlier this year to 25 years in prison for the killing.

Diaz appeared before Superior Court of Guam Judge Alberto Tolentino on Friday where he got a five-year suspended sentence.

It was said in court that Diaz had cooperated with the government.

He was placed on probation and is scheduled back in court on Aug. 23.

Users of 'ice'

Diaz had told police that he knew both Mendiola and Rios, adding that they were users of methamphetamine, or "ice."

He told investigators Mendiola asked to borrow a silver revolver to "go and collect," which authorities noted in court documents meant to collect payment for drug sales.

He said he got tired of Mendiola asking, so he gave him the weapon in a small black bag, documents state.

Diaz then told his son to follow Mendiola, whom he called "Uncle John," so that he wouldn't do anything stupid, documents state.

Ten minutes later, Diaz's son returned home with the gun and told Diaz that Mendiola had used the weapon, documents state. Diaz told his son to get rid of the gun before taking it and giving it to his friend that lived with him.

Officers also executed a search warrant at Diaz's home and found two plastic baggies with just over a gram of meth and drug paraphernalia including a scale, documents state.

Diaz admitted to owning the items and told police he was a "small-time dealer" and would receive the drugs and distribute them in small amounts to numerous people.