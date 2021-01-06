Small village, big role: Piti mayor takes on role as president of mayors' council

Jesse L.G. Alig made history on Tuesday by becoming the first mayor of Piti to become president of the 26-member Mayors' Council of Guam.

Alig, a Republican serving only his second term as Piti mayor, leads a council that has 14 Democrats and 12 Republicans.

The newly installed 17th Mayors' Council of Guam has 26 mayors and seven vice mayors who took their oath of office on Monday in a simple outdoor inauguration that took into account the COVID-19 pandemic.

Alig received 14 votes from his peers to become president.

Dededo Mayor Melissa Savares, the immediate past president of the council, got 11 votes.

Chalan Pago-Ordot Mayor Jessy Gogue was excused from the meeting, leaving the total number of votes to 25.

"It feels great. I'm excited to work even more for the people of Guam on a larger scale other than the village of Piti," Alig said after the voting at the Sinajana Senior Center. "I think we’ve done a good job in Piti and the residents are appreciative of the things that we’ve done, and I’m looking forward to helping all the other mayors achieve those things."

Piti's estimated population is 1,454, compared to Dededo's estimated population of 44,943.

"We want this year to be more bold, but at the same time we want to be more compassionate," Alig said. "And I think it gives us a sense of pride that in the small village of Piti, we can do bigger and better things for the people of Guam."

As president, Alig said he hopes to strengthen the cooperation and cohesiveness among mayors and fix administrative issues that he said "hold back a lot of our progress."

This is on top of addressing the problems of stray animals, illegal dumping, flooding, road issues and infrastructure woes, among others.

Hofmann, Bautista retain seats

Sinajana Mayor Robert Hofmann, a Democrat, retained his position as vice president.

"I’m humbled to be selected again. As a council, we serve everyone and both parties. I look forward to working with my colleagues to address their needs at all levels," he said. "I have full confidence in the leadership of President Alig and I am looking forward to his new perspective and progress."

Hofmann said he hopes to push for a healthier and safer environment, and poverty prevention.

Barrigada Vice Mayor Jessie Bautista, also a Democrat, retained his seat as sergeant-at-arms.

Besides Alig, two other Republicans took on officer roles: Tamuning Mayor Louise Rivera, as secretary; and Agat Mayor Kevin Susuico, as treasurer.

"At the end of the day, it's not about politics; it’s not about party. It's about people. I want to continue to encourage the rest of my colleagues to work together really just to get the job done, whether they're a Republican or a Democrat," he said.

From treasurer to mayor

Alig, on his first term as Piti mayor, served as treasurer of the mayors' council.

He was the only Republican among the five officials of the prior council term.

The council's longest-serving mayor, Agana Heights Mayor Paul McDonald, officiated the voting process, along with Savares and Mongmong-Toto-Maite Mayor Rudy Paco.

Both McDonald and Paco declined all the nominations they got, along with other mayors. Some mayors were nominated to more than one position, including Hofmann, Alig and Susuico. They declined those other nominations.

The council also retained Angel Sablan as executive director for another four years. Sablan recently retired and got recalled on Tuesday. Alig said Sablan's salary remains the same.