Smarter Balanced test delayed to next school year, GDOE says

It’s that time of year when public school students begin to take the year-end assessment to see what they’ve learned and retained over the school year, but the Smarter Balanced assessment that was supposed to be used this year will have to wait until next school year.

“Unfortunately, the procurement of that test was not successful last year,” said Joseph Sanchez, Guam Department of Education deputy superintendent of curriculum and instruction. “We only received the contract this year, so Smarter Balanced is just getting started this year. There’s not enough time to utilize the test this year.”

Last school year, GDOE used the ACT Aspire assessment, but that test has been phased out and is no longer produced. The Smarter Balanced assessment, which uses computer adaptive testing, was selected by GDOE as a replacement.

“We are using what’s called the AIMS web. Our AIMS web data (is an) interim assessment and so we’re using that assessment for this school year,” he said.

The delay in using the Smarter Balanced assessment also delays GDOE’s ability to set a baseline of achievement for students under the newly implemented State Strategic Plan.

“The baseline will have to start next year. There’s not much we can do about that. Although this is the first year of the strategic plan, the baseline will not start this year. It would have to start with school year 2023-2024 for that data,” said Sanchez.

Although GDOE is not pleased with having to hold off on establishing the baseline, Sanchez said there’s a bright side.

“All of these tests are aligned to the same standards, as opposed to before when we were taking the SAT-10 and all these different types of assessment. They were aligned to different standards,” he said.

The ACT Aspire, AIMS web and Smarter Balanced assessments are aligned with Common Core standards nationally recognized by a number of U.S. states, which would allow the department to compare data from previous years to gauge the road ahead in academic recovery.

Sanchez added that because AIMS web meets the criteria for a nationally recognized assessment, the test as a requirement for federal funding from the U.S. Department of Education is also met, and no waiver is needed for the delayed rollout of the Smarter Balanced assessment this school year.