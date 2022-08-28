A former attorney for the Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority was acquitted of all remaining charges in his fraud case.

On Friday, Mark Smith was acquitted of all remaining charges of which he was previously found guilty in his GHURA fraud case by Chief Judge of the District Court for the Northern Mariana Islands Ramona Manglona.

Smith was found guilty by a jury in December last year on charges of wire fraud, money laundering and different conspiracies connected to his time as an attorney for GHURA. In that time he was believed to have not disclosed he was receiving housing payments when he became the Section 8 housing counsel.

In July, Manglona dropped some of Smith's charges after his defense attorneys argued the guilty verdict returned was not valid and demanded a new trial. The charges dropped included all wire fraud charges.

In her decision, Manglona explained the remaining charges "were predicated on the wire fraud charges," which ultimately led her to dismiss all charges.