A federal judge denied a request to go back on her decision to drop all charges against Mark Smith related to allegations he defrauded the Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority.

Chief Judge Ramona Manglona, of the District Court of the Northern Mariana Islands, upheld her decision to acquit Smith of all charges, despite the U.S. attorney's office asking her to reconsider.

Smith was found guilty by a jury in December last year on charges of wire fraud, money laundering and different conspiracies connected to his time as an attorney for GHURA. In that time, he was believed to have not disclosed he was receiving housing payments when he became the Section 8 housing counsel.

In July, Manglona dropped all of Smith's wire fraud charges after his defense attorneys argued the guilty verdict was not valid and demanded a new trial. Then, in September, Manglona dismissed the rest because they “were predicated on the wire fraud charges,” The Guam Daily Post files state.

Following the acquittal, prosecutors filed a motion asking Manglona to reconsider her decision on the reason that evidence was overlooked and “concluding that Smith's misrepresentations do not support his convictions because the information was not of 'economic value.'”

In her decision and order issued Friday, Manglona disagreed with the prosecution, saying they did not provide a “substantive argument.”

Manglona also conditionally granted Smith's motion for a new trial if her judgment of acquittal is reversed.