Tuesday marked the first day of Guam's two-day inaugural virtual conference on substance abuse disorders, titled "Promoting Culturally Responsive Treatment and Recovery across the Pacific."

Stakeholders heard from a variety of speakers on several issues, including stimulant use disorders, the treatment matrix model and prevention.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero delivered opening remarks Tuesday, highlighting the additional risk from COVID-19 presented by substance use.

"Guam has been under a public health emergency for almost eight months to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. But we have also suffered our own epidemic for years now – a substance abuse epidemic," the governor said.

"Moreover, substance abuse intersects with the current COVID-19 pandemic, increasing the risk for infection, severe illness, and even death. For example, smoking and vaping appear to increase the receptor through which the coronavirus enters the human body so smokers and vapers have more entry points for the virus," Leon Guerrero added later.

Youth smoking, vaping

U.S. youth who use e-cigarettes exclusively, or in dual use with tobacco, increased their risk for COVID-19 by five or seven times, respectively, compared to non-users, she stated.

Smokers are also more likely to have comorbidities, which have been associated with more severe COVID-19 complications and increased risk of death, the governor added.

"And while many are turning to alcohol as a way to relieve the anxiety during the pandemic lockdown, alcohol damages the lungs’ protective cellular layer, making drinkers more susceptible to COVID-19 infection," Leon Guerrero stated.

The governor added that addressing substance abuse is a group effort, which necessitates cooperation throughout the region.

She also pointed to ongoing local initiatives, such as opening an inpatient detox unit by the first quarter of 2021, constructing a permanent facility for the New Beginnings, the drug and alcohol branch of the Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center, and the Expansion Treatment Bed Initiative, a program to identify government owned resources to renovate for additional residential treatment.

GovGuam will begin with cottage homes in Talofofo for the expansion initiative, according to the governor.

Fentanyl threat

Richard Rawson, professor emeritus at the UCLA Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences and research professor at the Vermont Center for Behavior and Health, presented an update on methamphetamine use in 2020.

The meth created today is more potent and cheaper than it's ever been in the U.S, according to Rawson. In addition, starting in 2014, Mexican cartels began mixing fentanyl in all drugs shipped into the U.S., including meth and cocaine.

Thomas Freese, a co-director at UCLA Integrated Substance Abuse Programs, said he saw a report that indicated meth manufacturing on Guam still primarily used Sudafed, between 2013 and 2017. Rawson said he suspected that if Guam is not seeing fentanyl now, it will soon.

"It's important to know about, because it really has changed our whole perception of what the priorities are in treating individuals with methamphetamine use disorder," Rawson added.