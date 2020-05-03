With the need for food on the rise as Guam residents struggle for nearly two months now following job losses from business closures in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, applications to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program continue to climb.

The number tripled from March to April.

In March, the Division of Public Welfare at the Department of Public Health and Social Services processed 306 new and reopened applications.

Between April 1 and 30, the division has processed 924 new and reopened applications.

“There is a drastic increase really for SNAP alone,” said Division of Public Welfare Director Tess Arcangel.

Arcangel said they expect the number to continue to rise. “With regards to the increase, we can foresee that. The reason being there is a lot of people whose income has been reduced. Even people who are working, their income is maybe reduced definitely, so there will be an increase in applicants.”

She said benefits can be received in less than 48 hours after a completed application is received and an interview conducted.

The Division of Public Welfare also administers Medicaid and the Childcare Development Fund which provides assistance with child care costs.

Arcangel said they have only seen a slight increase in applicants for Medicaid in the past month.

SNAP uses the same income guidelines as those used for the 48 contiguous states.

Arcangel said the Net eligibility guideline is used for the elderly and disabled, and the gross income guideline is used for all other applicants.

For more information on SNAP, visit the USDA Food and Nutrition Service website at: www.fns.usda.gov/snap