SNAP beneficiaries to get maximum allotment

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program beneficiaries on Guam will receive the maximum benefits under an enhanced allotment plan as part of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.

Public Welfare Director Tess Arcangel said the enhanced benefits will apply only to March and April.

Before the enhanced allotment plan went into effect, the amount of benefits a recipient would qualify for was based on the household's income level.

“If you have deductions, you don’t receive the maximum limit. So for March and April that would be waived,” Arcangel said.

For example, if a household was eligible to receive $200 in a month instead of the $1,000 maximum monthly benefit for its household size – after deductions are calculated based on a household member's employment – this household gets the full benefit of $1,000 for March and April because the deductions are waived.

She said this applies only to those who are currently under the program, and the public welfare office is seeking clarification from the USDA Food and Nutrition Service on whether applicants who filed in April will qualify for the enhanced allotment.

The number of newly approved applicants for the first week of April is 112. In March, the total number of new applications was 220.

“In one week it’s 112. So we will see at the end of April,” she said.

There is no cap on the number of recipients on Guam who could be approved as beneficiaries.

In May, the number of approved applications will likely increase, said Arcangel.

“Based on total amount of businesses that will lay off employees, it looks like it,” she said.

Applications are typically approved within 24 to 48 hours if they are complete and the client is available for an interview, according to Department of Public Health and Social Services spokesperson Grace Bordallo.

“They have to scan it, they have to record it, and then if it is complete, they call the client. If they don’t respond, then they have to call them the following day,” Arcangel said.

For information on the maximum allotments for Guam recipients based on family size, visit: http://dphss.guam.gov/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/FY-2020-SNAP-Tables-2.pdf