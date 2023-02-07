The final emergency allotment for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will be issued Feb. 17 as the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023, passed by Congress, ends.

There are 73,316 eligible members in Guam under SNAP. The island’s population is 168,000. That equates to roughly 46% of the population reliant on the federal government for food assistance.

On average, Guam's SNAP allotment is $2.8 million a month.

Carlos Pangelinan, Department of Public Health and Social Services’ acting chief human services administrator at the Division of Public Assistance, estimated that a decrease of $38.52 per person, or $106.19 per household, in SNAP benefits would result from the change.

Without the added supplement, up to 46% of the island's population will need to readjust their budgets in March as all SNAP household benefits will return to normal amounts.

“There will always be a need. However, the end of the emergency allotment is a consequence of federal law and funding. Our clients will continue to receive their normal allotment under the SNAP program,” Pangelinan said.

Cost of living increases

However, “normal” amounts aren’t what SNAP households saw pre-pandemic. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Service has taken into account the notable increases in cost of living.

Adjusted annually, SNAP benefits saw an increase based on the rate of inflation. This means that current allotments for a family of four living on Guam increased to $1,385 and the minimum benefit per person increased to $33.

Income eligibility requirements have also been adjusted, making it easier to qualify for SNAP based on net and gross monthly income.

“The resource limit for households will increase by $250 to $2,750 for the 48 States and the District of Columbia, Alaska, Hawaii, Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The resource limit for households where at least one person is age 60 or older, or is disabled, will increase by $500 to $4,250,” a release from the U.S. Department of Agriculture stated.

On the national front, Havana Howard, the assistant secretary of family support in Louisiana, noted that the news of the emergency allotment's end would be “unsettling to recipients who have counted on the additional food assistance for the past three years, especially as they struggled with the health and economic crisis brought on by the pandemic.”

Thirty-three states were acknowledged to have emergency allotment extensions into at least January 2023, according to the USDA's information page.

Some may lose benefits

On top of SNAP emergency allotment's end, some recipients may see their benefits end altogether.

The impact of cost of living increases for Social Security payments has forced benefit reductions in federal food programs.

“It may result in a decrease or termination in the client's SNAP benefit allotment,” Pangelinan concluded.