SNAP benefits for able-bodied adults extended

The Department of Public Health and Social Services announced Wednesday that able-bodied Guam adults can continue their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits beyond the three-month normal time limit.

This has been made possible with the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service's approval of Guam's request for a waiver. Without a waiver, able-bodied adults between the ages of 18 and 49 who don't have dependents can receive SNAP benefits for only three months in a three-year period unless the SNAP recipient meets one of the federal work requirements or meets an exemption, according to Public Health.

The waiver expires Feb. 28, 2022.