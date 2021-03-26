SNAP benefits increase extended

Guam families will continue to see a 15% increase in federal food assistance through September, instead of only up to June.

That's an additional average of $36 per person on Guam monthly, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The USDA on Monday announced the extension of the 15% increase in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, benefits, also known as food stamps, as families continue to struggle as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The USDA said the extension is funded by the recently passed $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan.

"We are very grateful that the attention of the federal government to the needs of the American people are being fully extended to Guam, to include extended SNAP increases, as these will help our families pull through on our road to recovery," Del. Michael San Nicolas said on Thursday.

Across the nation, the additional SNAP benefits provide about $28 more per person, per month, or more than $100 more a month for a family of four, the USDA said.

For Guam, the increased benefits for another three months means $5 million more invested in food security, based on USDA data, which also shows about 43,000 Guam individuals benefit from SNAP.

The USDA said the American Rescue Plan also provides an additional $1 billion in nutrition assistance for the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, American Samoa and Puerto Rico.