SNAP benefits increase in FY 2023

The cost of living on Guam has seen a notable increase - one that the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Service's Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program has taken into account with adjustments to benefits eligible Guam residents receive.

Formerly known as food stamps, SNAP is a government welfare program that provides nutritional assistance to families and individuals suffering from food insecurity.

Program recipients saw a 12.5% increase in benefits on Oct. 1, based on the rate of inflation. Prior to fiscal year 2023, SNAP maximum benefits for Guam ranged from $369 to $2,216.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Adjusted annually, this means that current allotments for a family of four living on Guam increased to $1,385 and the minimum benefit per person increased to $33.

Dependent on the household size, the maximum benefit amounts, current until Sept. 30, 2023, are as follows:

Household size

• One person: $415

• Two people: $761

• Three people: $1,090

• Four people: $1,385

• Five people: $1,644

• Six people: $1,973

• Seven people: $2,181

• Eight people: $2,493

• Plus $277 per additional person

Income eligibility requirements have also been adjusted, meaning more families may qualify for SNAP based on net and gross monthly income.

“The resource limit for households will increase by $250 to $2,750 for the 48 States and the District of Columbia, Alaska, Hawaii, Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The resource limit for households, where at least one person is age 60 or older or is disabled, will increase by $500 to $4,250,” USDA's release said.

The Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services, which oversees the program locally, has seen an increase in individuals suffering from food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to department spokeswoman Grace Bordallo.

Although current details regarding the increased need were not available, Bordallo was able to provide historical data from the health department's 2020 Division of Public Welfare report.