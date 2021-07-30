SNAP fraud defendants in plea negotiations

The owners of a local fish market who allegedly made $560,000 in fraudulent food stamp transactions are negotiating a potential plea agreement with the government.

Basiano Joysa and Hilaria Willy appeared before Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Marivic David told the court that they are still in negotiation with the defendants.

Details of the possible plea have not been made public.

Both defendants are scheduled to go to trial Sept. 14.

Joysa and Willy are charged with wire fraud and unauthorized use of food stamp benefits. They were conducting business as Angarap Fish Mart in Dededo.

The defendants also are accused of having been engaged in illegal transactions with people enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, commonly called food stamps, to fraudulently obtain the monetary value of SNAP benefits, court documents state.

The alleged incidents occurred between Jan. 1, 2008, and Sept. 1, 2013.