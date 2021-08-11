SNAP fraudster to pay back $18K

Laguna Best Restaurant & Catering owner Marites M. Barrogo will have to pay the Department of Public Health and Social Services thousands of dollars for her part in a scheme to fraudulently supply her business using Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits.

Barrogo has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to use, transfer, acquire, alter or possess SNAP benefits without authorization. She appeared before District Court of Guam Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood on Tuesday for a restitution hearing.

The total amount to be paid is $18,752.30.

She was sentenced in June to serve 10 months in federal prison.

According to Post files, federal prosecutors requested she pay $20,000 in restitution for the crime, while the defense told the court that she is willing to pay $3,000 to $5,000.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Benjamin Petersburg called the investigator on the case to testify to the high dollar amount that was taken by Barrogo repeatedly for multiple food items.

“Those items are considered the basic necessities of the restaurant for their use,” said Ruben Carandang, public welfare investigator with DPHSS. “These include sacks of rice, frozen meat items like chicken and spareribs, vegetables like carrots and cabbage, lumpia wrappers, sugars, a case of Ajinomoto, other spices, and even a whole pig.”

Investigators were tipped off about the criminal activity in late 2019. Carandang said his investigation showed the fraud was committed over a three-year period.

Tydingco-Gatewood called Carandang a "solid witness" for the government and granted the prosecutor’s request to have Barrogo pay back the more than $18,000 in restitution.

Barrogo's co-defendant, Stephanie Muna, who was a SNAP recipient, was sentenced to two years of probation for her involvement in the crime. Muna admitted to the court that she broke the law to help care for her large family.

Barrogo admitted that between June 2015 and June 2018, she began purchasing SNAP benefits from recipients of the federal program, including Muna.

Barrogo would buy the benefits monthly and would take Muna's EBT card and PIN to buy food from various local retailers, court documents state.

Under the direction of Barrogo, Muna recruited at least four other SNAP recipients to participate in the scheme and paid them cash in exchange. Barrogo also told other SNAP participants to buy food items with their benefits, which she would then buy at a discounted price, documents state.