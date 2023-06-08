Recipients of the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program, or SNAP, will soon see an infusion of food stamp benefits automatically credited to their electronic benefits transfer cards with the approval of a waiver from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The extra cash represents 50% of regular benefits Guam SNAP households received in May, to cover food that had to be thrown out as a result of power loss and flooding during and after Typhoon Mawar.

“This waiver will enable households to receive replacement benefits without having to appear in the local SNAP office to sign an affidavit attesting to food loss, and will allow local Department of Public Health and Social Services offices to operate the program in a more efficient and effective manner,” the USDA stated in a press release.

The Department of Agriculture approved the SNAP Mass Replacement in Guam on Monday.

“USDA emphasized the importance of this automatic mass replacement, noting that many Guam residents suffered food losses because of power outages and flooding" due to Typhoon Mawar, USDA added in the release.

On May 30, Public Health Director Art San Agustin said food relief may also come through the Federal Emergency Management Agency for residents not under SNAP and who are outside the income requirements for the program.

According to San Agustin, now that individual aid has been approved through FEMA, the local government is applying for Disaster SNAP, which can be granted to families outside the income requirements for the regular program.

Progress on that front will take some time, the director added.

"That's going to be like a month out from now," San Agustin said. "Best estimate."