SNAP recipients must report bingo winnings to DPHSS

Guamanians in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will have to report winnings from bingo, or any form of gambling, that amount to $3,500 or more to the Bureau of Economic Security.

Failure to do so “will cause the SNAP households to immediately lose their SNAP participation,” according to a Friday press release from the Department of Public Health & Social Services.

The winnings come from “one game”, according to the press release. It’s unclear if a person still has to report if they win, through the course of several games over several days, smaller prizes that totals or exceeds $3,500.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Specifically, the press release states: The director of DPHSS “would like to announce that any winnings received by recipients of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program of $3,500 or more from bingo (one game) or in any other form of gambling, before taxes or other amounts are withheld, must be reported to the Bureau of Economic Security.”

Officials state that if the winnings are “unreported but caught through data matching with the Department of Revenue and Taxation, will cause the SNAP households to immediately lose their SNAP participation.”

However, households can reapply for SNAP benefits any time after they are terminated, the press release adds.

Bingo or other gambling winnings can be reported at the following locations:

• 2nd floor of the Ran-Care Commercial Building Center, CBU#207, 761 S Marine Corps Dr. in Tamuning.

• Northern Public Health Center in Dededo.

• Southern Public Health Center in Inarajan.

For more information, residents can call:

• Ran-Care Commercial Center: 300-8863/300-8867/300-8865

• Northern Public Health Center: 635-7488-635-7432/635-7429

• Southern Public Health Center: 828-7542-828-7234