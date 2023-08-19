SNIP Clinic heads to Inalåhan

The Spay and Neuter Island Pets, or SNIP, Program is headed for the village of Inalåhan at the end of the month to prevent unwanted pregnancies in cats and dogs.

The event will be held at the Inalåhan Mayor’s Office Aug. 28-31. Two high-volume spay-neuter surgeons, Dr. Mariana Turner and Dr. Brenda Smith, will perform the surgeries.

The two surgeons will be able to conduct 50 total surgeries per day, for a total of 200 over the course of the four days, the Guam Department of Agriculture said in a news release.

“Surgeries will be by appointment only and cost $50. Dogs and cats are welcome at this event and residents are encouraged to bring their own carriers for housing of their pets. Rabies vaccinations and Elizabethan collars, or cones, will also be available for an additional cost,” the department said in the release.

To encourage more dog and cat owners to avail themselves of the service, the agency will have a surgery sponsorship program to make the SNIP Program accessible to those who may not be able financially to take advantage of the service.

“By sponsoring surgeries, those with severe financial constraints are able to conserve much-needed funds for necessary items like food, while also creating a healthier environment for both people and their animals,” Turner, the territorial veterinarian, said in the release.

The surgery sponsorship program covers the cost of the surgery and is available to residents who are under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. SNAP recipients must show their SNAP EBT card at registration.

It’s estimated that there are roughly 40,000 to 60,000 stray animals on island. Since 2022, the SNIP program has spayed and neutered 3,345 dogs and cats, according to the release.