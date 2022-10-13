The Department of Agriculture, with Guam Animals In Need (GAIN), will host another community spay-neuter event. The Spay & Neuter Island Pets program will begin Oct. 17 through Oct. 21 at the Hågat community center.

Surgeries will be by appointment and cost $50. Dogs and cats are welcome at this event. Residents are asked to bring their own carrier for housing their pets. Rabies vaccinations and Elizabethan collars, or cones, will also be available for an additional cost.

Guam Department of Agriculture’s territorial veterinarian, Dr. Mariana Turner, and GAIN’s Dr. Brenda Smith, both are trained as high quality, high volume spay neuter surgeons, a release from the Department of Agriculture stated.

“The duo aims to perform 40 surgeries per day, for a total of 200 surgeries in five working days,” according to the press release.

The SNIP program and its government partners are committed to making lasting positive changes for animal welfare in Guam, the department stated.

“Bringing the much-needed spay and neuter services out to the villages promotes responsible pet ownership and I have faith through these programs we can create a stronger human-animal bond, and a safer community for the people and pets of our beautiful island of Guam,” Turner added.