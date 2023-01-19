The Spay & Neuter Island Pets program has outpaced a similar, previous effort - surpassing 2,000 pet surgeries in a year's time Wednesday at its clinic at the Guam Animals In Need shelter in Yigo. Boba the cat was lucky number 2,000 and his owner, Richard Guevarra, said he was planning on sending two more cats to be sterilized.

“I think (the program) is really great. We've had one of our cats, Tofu, that came by first, … and the program is really great. Everything goes out well,” Guevarra said.

The SNIP program was developed by leadership at the Guam Department of Agriculture, GAIN and the Boonie Flight Project, which is a local effort to connect pets with adoptive homes in the United States. SNIP is funded by the government of Guam and provides low-cost spaying and neutering services in an effort to help control the island's pet and stray animal population.

It was a busy day for clinic staff Wednesday. By that morning, several dogs and cats had either been assessed or were in the process of assessment for surgery, including Boba. A typical day begins with intake - owners bringing pets to check in - and then assessments to ensure the animals are able to undergo surgery, according to Stephanie DeForge, who manages the clinic's marketing and communications efforts.

The clinic, which is by appointment only, sees an average of about 15 animals per day. They try to book a mix of animals because of limited space and because surgery time depends on the type, sex, and size of the animal.

“Female dogs and larger dogs take longer. So we can't have 15 female dogs in a day. We try to balance it out where we have male dogs, female dogs, male cats, female cats. That averages out to about 15. On the rare days that we have a male-cat-heavy day, … we might do more, because male cat surgeries are really quick,” said administration staff Rachel Gonzalez.

Some people have brought in neighborhood dogs for sterilization, but the clinic asks people to take ownership of the animals they bring in and be responsible for recovery.

“Because we don't have trap and release laws here, so basically you're taking ownership if you're bringing them here,” Gonzalez added.

The island's territorial veterinarian, Dr. Mariana Turner, is one of the veterinarians performing surgeries at the clinic.

“We're hitting our 2,000th surgery today in under a year,” Turner told The Guam Daily Post Wednesday morning. “We opened last year on Valentine's Day. … (Previously the) SNIP clinic was open before COVID for about three years, only operated by volunteers and some military vets. And in the about three years they were open, they did 2,177 surgeries. So comparatively, I think we're doing great.”

Turner said she believed the message to spay and neuter pets was getting out to the community. The clinic is booked out for about two months and appointments fill up quickly when they are available, she added.

“There is a big portion of the population that is on board with spay and neutering pets. They just never had the resource of low-cost services available to them,” Turner said.

Spaying and neutering costs $50 at the SNIP clinic regardless of whether it is a dog or cat - or the size, according to Turner.

SNIP is planning on holding another community-based clinic, this time in Yona, from Feb. 13 through Feb. 24. This will be the third community SNIP clinic. Two volunteer veterinarians will be coming in from the U.S. to help with the Yona clinic and they aim to do about 75 surgeries per day out of eight total working days, Turner said.

Residents can make appointments for the Yona community clinic on the SNIP website.

Attendees are requested to bring pet carriers.

Surgery will be conducted solely by appointment and will cost $50. Rabies shots and Elizabethan collars, or cones, will be offered for an extra fee. Appointments must be arranged using the information of the owner.