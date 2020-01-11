A 21-year-old man was pulled from the water at the Piti Bomb Hole swimming area in front of Fish Eye Marine Park Saturday afternoon, The Guam Fire Department has confirmed.

The man was snorkeling in the area, according to GFD, quoting witnesses.

CPR was conducted on the victim at the scene and en route to Naval Hospital Guam.

GFD's rescue units from Piti and Tamuning responded after 911 received the call of a swimmer in distress around 1 p.m.

The swimmer's condition is not known.

No other details were available.

2 swimmers rescued

In another incident, at 3:06 p.m., GFD and the U.S. Coast Guard Sector Guam responded to two swimmers in distress off Asan Beach Park.

The two distressed swimmers, a 17-year-old girl and a 20-year-old man, were clinging to the reef outside the Asan Beach Park when rescuers arrived. They were brought back to the beach.

No serious injuries were reported, according to GFD.