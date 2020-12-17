The holiday decorations at Santa Barbara Catholic School aren’t as bright as they were for most of the month after thieves stole more than a handful of inflatable and light decorations from the Dededo campus.

School principal Sister Maria Rosario Gaite said a person on the maintenance staff noticed the decorations were missing Tuesday morning.

“That’s when he discovered that there were things missing from the display. At first, he thought there may have been some dogs that ransacked the place, then he realized that all of the inflatables we had set up were all gone,” said Gaite, who had the decorations put up at the beginning of December.

“We wanted to lift the spirits of our students and our families, and also to spread the Christmas cheer to everybody in the community because of the pandemic,” she said.

She said families would stop by the campus to take photos.

Gaite said thieves broke in through a fence and stole a snowman, Santa, reindeer and Christmas tree inflatables, as well as the candy cane lights, spotlights and more.

“The only thing that they did not touch, and I am thankful they did not, are the three Nativity scenes spread around the campus,” she said. “It was kind of scary for us because we never had an experience of being vandalized like that.”

The theft was reported to the Dededo Mayor’s Office and to the Guam Police Department.

“It was so distressing when that happened because of all the hard work that our maintenance staff had put in were just violated and destroyed in a sense,” she said. “It’s very sad this happened.”

She was told that multiple holiday decoration thefts have been reported across the island.

Over the weekend, a Christmas tree was stolen from the public park in Mangilao.