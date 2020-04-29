The Skilled Nursing Unit in Barrigada Heights, which has been used as the COVID-19 isolation facility, was closed on April 15, Guam Memorial Hospital Administrator Lillian Perez-Posadas said.

The number of COVID-19 patients at the main hospital facility in Tamuning also has decreased.

“The census has really dropped significantly these last several days ... and as of today, we’re down to zero,” said Perez-Posadas, who noted during a board meeting that they’ve had 52 patients since they hospitalized the first three COVID-19 patients on March 13.

“As of today, we do not have any COVID positive patients in our hospital.”

Perez-Posadas also noted that GMH is pursuing the Payroll Protection Program.

"Government hospitals are qualified to apply for reimbursement for Payroll Protection Program for payroll expenses during a disaster," she said.

Stand-down

The SNU facility had been set up to house COVID-19 patients whose symptoms weren’t so severe they required medical attention.

"We put it on stand-down because there are no patients," Perez-Posadas said. "The interesting thing is when we closed it Wednesday, on Friday night the chiller went down."

There are portable fans to keep equipment cool and prevent mold from growing, Perez-Posadas said.

The hospital is working on repairing the chiller quickly so the SNU can again be used in case of a second wave of COVID-19, said William Kando, GMH administrator of operations.

Testing for COVID-19

Perez-Posadas said the hospital continues to receive patients who have symptoms similar to COVID-19 and are identified as persons under investigation. On Tuesday, they tested six PUIs using the Abbott ID Now and all tested negative, Perez-Posadas said.

GMH received COVID-19 test kits and about two weeks ago started its own testing.

In total, according to Perez-Posadas, GMH has taken 540 total swabs and of those about 422 came back negative. There were 60 positive tests – of those, 48 were patients and 12 were hospital staff. The staffers have recovered and are back to work, Perez-Posadas said.